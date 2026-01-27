Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [January 26, 2026] — Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, a nonprofit dedicated to building confidence, connection, and community through cooking, is proud to announce its move to the kitchen at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. The new location marks an exciting chapter for the organization, expanding opportunities to offer hands-on cooking classes for children, teens, adults, and families in a welcoming, centrally located space.

The partnership brings Apples to Zucchini into a fully equipped teaching kitchen that supports the organization’s growing slate of afterschool programs, community classes, and special events. First Presbyterian Church’s long-standing commitment to service and community enrichment makes it a natural fit for the school’s mission.

“We are thrilled to be settling into a space that so clearly aligns with our values,” said Nancy Martz, Founder and Executive Director of Apples to Zucchini Cooking School. “Cooking has always been about more than food for us—it’s about belonging, skill-building, and shared experience. This kitchen allows us to deepen our impact and welcome even more people into the joy of cooking together.”

The move also reflects First Presbyterian Church’s commitment to opening its doors to community partners who support education, wellness, and connection.

“We’re delighted to welcome Apples to Zucchini into our kitchen and into our church community,” said Rev. Ann Conklin, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. “Their work brings people together across generations, and we see this partnership as a beautiful extension of our mission to serve and nourish our neighbors.”

Classes at the new location will begin in February, with programming continuing throughout the year. More information about upcoming classes and registration can be found at http://www.atozcookingschool.org.

About Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School is a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit that provides hands-on cooking education for youth, families, and adults. Through joyful, practical cooking experiences, the organization fosters confidence, healthy habits, and meaningful connection around the table.

About First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara

First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara is a faith-based community committed to worship, service, and hospitality. The church partners with local organizations to support education, wellbeing, and connection throughout the Santa Barbara community.