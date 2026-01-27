Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2026 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance. The Scholarship Foundation has now received eight consecutive Platinum Seals.

Nonprofit organizations achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective Candid profiles. The Candid database contains profiles for more than 1.9 million nonprofit organizations registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

“Our organization has long prided itself on maintaining the very highest standards in the areas of transparency, efficiency, and operational excellence, and honors of this sort are particularly meaningful for us. We are grateful and proud to receive this recognition once again,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.