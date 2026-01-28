Welcome back, and please stay awhile.

Your great column last week reminded me of the word “Truthiness,” first coined by beloved talk show host and comedian Stephen Colbert.

We could create a whole new lexicon solely based upon the “truthy-ish” utterings of Mr. “Not-So-Wonderful” as he slowly descends into dementia, pulling everyone down with him to Lowest-Common Denominator-Land.

To mix a metaphor, my master’s degree in English and Rhetoric has been rolling in its grave ever since his first fake administration.

To conclude, just one word: Ew.