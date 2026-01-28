Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(January 28, 2026) Santa Barbara, CA – ZANE: Zoos & Aquariums for a Neurodiverse Ecosystem (ZANE) is proud to announce the appointment of JJ McLeod as Board Chair, stepping into leadership at the start of the organization’s second year following a highly successful inaugural year.

As Board Chair, McLeod will guide ZANE through its next phase of growth, with a focus on long-term impact, organizational structure, and financial sustainability—ensuring the nonprofit is positioned to make meaningful, lasting change across the zoo and aquarium field. Under her leadership, ZANE will continue to advance neurodiversity-affirming practices that support guests, staff, and volunteers alike. ZANE’s second year will focus on strengthening partnerships, refining its framework for institutional change, and expanding its reach to support zoos and aquariums nationwide in creating environments where everyone belongs.

“ZANE exists because belonging cannot be an afterthought,” said McLeod. “Zoos and aquariums are trusted community spaces, and with that trust comes responsibility. ZANE helps our field move beyond intention into action—building systems, training, and culture that truly reflect neurodiversity. I’m honored to help shape this organization for long-term sustainability so we can continue to support institutions ready to do this work well.”

McLeod brings more than a decade of experience in conservation education, inclusion, and systems-level change. She currently serves as Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Zoo, where she oversaw the development and implementation of Early Explorers Preschool, the first licensed outdoor preschool in the state of California, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning. In 2018, McLeod also led the implementation of the Zoo’s Autism Center Certification, making Santa Barbara Zoo the first AZA-accredited Zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center. She continues to trailblaze this accomplishment through ongoing staff training, expanded resources, and inclusive guest experiences that welcome individuals of all abilities.

Since earning the Autism Center certification, the Santa Barbara Zoo has made new connections and partnerships with organizations that support the autism community, and strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals to engage and participate fully. The Zoo also provides sensory backpacks and offers designated quiet spaces for guests with special sensory needs. There is also a social narrative along with other accessibility resources on their website.

This summer, the Santa Barbara Zoo will once again offer Autism Safari Nights in partnership with the UCSB Koegel Autism Center, centered on supporting families and creating safe, engaging experiences for children of all abilities. Additional details will be announced on the Zoo’s website next month. To request accommodations or for inquiries about accessibility, please email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org. For more information please call (805) 962-5339 or visit http://www.sbzoo.org.

