Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is now accepting applications for mini-grants of up to $700 each to fund CycleMAYnia activities during National Bike Month in May 2026.

The deadline to apply for funding and submit any bike month related activity to the CycleMAYnia community calendar is Feb. 27, giving individuals, employers, community groups and organizations time to plan biking-related events that promote safety, education, sustainable transportation, and improved physical and mental health.

“When people ask what Measure A transportation investments really look like, CycleMAYnia is a great example,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie KIRN. “These grants turn funding into experiences families, neighbors and co-workers can enjoy together, while also supporting bike education and making biking activities visible, accessible, and fun.”

CycleMAYnia activities are developed by the community and designed for the community, in partnership with SBCAG.

“Sometimes it’s the small things — snacks, prizes, or flyers — that make an activity possible,” said Peter Williamson, SBCAG transportation planner. “These mini grants give local organizers the support they need to turn ideas into real biking activities that educate, connect, and benefit their communities.”

CycleMAYnia 2026 will carry the theme “Pedal Forward,” highlighting efforts to build momentum toward a more connected, healthy, and bike‑friendly region.

Popular events are expected to return, including the Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara Cinco de Mayo Mural Ride, Guadalupe Bike Parade, Mayors’ Ride, Trail Mix Ride, Bike to Ice Cream, and TLC for Your Bici.

To support inclusive participation, Cycling Without Age will offer piloted trishaws at no cost for individuals with limited mobility who want to take part in a CycleMAYnia activity. Each trishaw can carry two people on a bench seat or one person in a wheelchair.

CycleMAYnia is supported by Measure A—the countywide half-cent transportation sales tax—and local sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are available for 2026. Mini grants are open to applicants age 18+ for activities that start and end in Santa Barbara County, and community calendar submissions are open to local businesses and the public, with or without a mini-grant application.

For more information, visit http://www.cyclemaynia.org or contact SBCAG at (805) 600-4477 or info@sbcag.org.

HISTORY OF CYCLEMAYNIA

Founded in 2009, CycleMAYnia began as a community brainstorming effort to spark a stronger bike culture in Santa Barbara County. Inspired by events and programs in communities outside of Santa Barbara County, SBCAG engaged community organizations and the cycling community as partners to build and co-manage a dynamic calendar of activities celebrating National Bike Month each May. Since then, CycleMAYnia has expanded access to cycling, reaching new riders and more diverse communities countywide, and connecting people to the joy and benefits of biking.