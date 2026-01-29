Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Local financial planning company Arlington Financial Advisors is celebrating its 15th year in business serving the Santa Barbara community.

Members of the Arlington Financial team, including partners Joseph Weiland, CFP; Arthur Swalley, CIMA; John Lorenz; Dianne Duva, CFP; R. Wells Hughes; and Cody Makela, CFP, celebrated the milestone in December with clients and friends at their historic offices on De La Guerra.

“Arlington Financial is immensely proud of our success. We are honored to have served our community and our clients all these years by providing trusted advice to help them achieve financial peace of mind,” said Dianne Duva, managing partner. “We look forward to continued growth as we help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Arlington Financial Advisors was founded in 2010 by a small group of long-time financial professionals with deep local roots, who were determined to provide high-quality, independent financial advice to Santa Barbara-area families and institutions. Today, the firm boasts a growing team of 16 staff members.

The firm’s location in Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Corner symbolizes its commitment to the community and its heritage. In addition to serving individuals and businesses, Arlington Financial supports more than 40 nonprofits and local causes.

A fully independent firm, Arlington offers strategic, net-worth-based financial planning, estate and tax planning, private money management and insurance consulting. Each plan is customized and highly personal, encompassing the client’s complete financial picture, including major life transitions, concentrated real estate exposure, and other complex challenges. Every portfolio is handcrafted to reflect the client’s plan and goals.

The company advises their clients on everything from business asset purchases to retirement planning and intergenerational issues. Arlington follows a disciplined, rigorous service model that includes a structured program addressing four key topics throughout the year: net worth planning, estate planning, investments, and taxes.

The firm serves a wide range of clients, including business owners, families, retirees, surviving spouses, educated professionals, those in the tech industry, and the newly divorced. Community outreach — including providing financial services information to the broader community — is part of Arlington’s mission. To that end, the company produces a radio show featuring live conversations on important personal finance topics.

Trust matters are handled through Santa Barbara Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company that offers management of trust assets, estate settlement, custodial services, and investment services.

As a registered investment advisor, Arlington Financial is held to a fiduciary standard that requires its team to provide clients with a full explanation of their investing options and to prioritize the clients’ best interests.