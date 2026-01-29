Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department, in alignment with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and partners of the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) 2026 Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. The AAP’s recommendations are informed by a comprehensive review of the best available scientific evidence, using the Evidence to Recommendations framework to ensure vaccines continue to meet the highest standards of safety, effectiveness, and responsiveness to the evolving health needs of children and adolescents.

County Health remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of its community by promoting timely immunization and equitable access to vaccines for all families. Vaccines have played a critical role in protecting generations from serious illnesses such as polio and measles, disease that are now rare due to high vaccination rates. Today’s vaccines, as recommended by the AAP, reflect the continued advancement of medical science and serve as a reminder of what is possible when communities work together to protect one another.

With the passage of Assembly Bill 144 (2025), California continues its commitment to ensuring all Californians have access to safe, effective vaccines. All childhood vaccines will remain available and covered by public and private insurers.

The County of Santa Barbara Health Department supports these efforts and continues to work with health care providers, schools, and community partners to promote vaccine confidence and access throughout Santa Barbara County.

“County Health encourages parents and caregivers to have a conversation with their child’s health care provider about recommended immunizations and to ensure children and adolescents are up to date with the 2026 AAP immunization schedule” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, County Health Officer.

For more on recommended vaccines and immunization schedules, visit the County Health Immunization Program website: https://www.countyofsb.org/1637/Immunization.