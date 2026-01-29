The Dos Pueblos High girls’ basketball team avenged a loss to rival San Marcos and moved up the Channel League standing with a 42-38 victory over the Royals on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.

Carly Letendre and Kindah Ahmad-Reda scored 14 points apiece and the Chargers’ now stand alone in second place in the Channel League.

San Marcos was led by sophomore Jada Ahmad, who finished with a game-high 19 points, including four three-pointers.

The Royals led 20-16 at halftime, but were outscored 26-18 in the second half. Letendre scored all 14 of her points in the second half for Dos Pueblos.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improves to 15-11 overall and 9-3 in Channel League play. San Marcos drops to 15-7overall and 8-4 in the Channel League.

Dos Pueblos will be on the road against Pacifica on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while San Marcos will play host to Buena on Saturday at 3 p.m.