Never thought I would feel fear from my own government. Compassion for those that must fear this ICE, and so it goes, I am joining that group.

My birth name is Carlos. Please don’t call me out, “Hey, Carlos,” in public. For, should there be an ICE agent around, would they toss me to the ground, force my body in contortion pain, searching for who knows what, while I’m trying to tell I’m born in this USA? But wait, one parent was born out of the United States; damn, I’m screwed now. Therefore, yes, I fear too.