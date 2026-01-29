New order.

The struggle we are facing in the U.S. today is not between Democrats and Republicans or between liberals and conservatives. It extends far beyond that. It is no less than the ongoing struggle for human rights and equality for all.

This is about the rich manipulating the working class and dividing us so we fight against each other and do not see the real enemy oppressing us.

Our democratic norms have sunk to the point of danger for a free society. Quite possibly, we have reached a point of no return. The American democracy, so hard fought at the inception of our nation, and revered by so many in the world, has now collapsed and may never return. Democracy is only an idea, after all; it cannot compete with force when challenged directly. It needs the awareness and support of its followers in large and overwhelming numbers in order to maintain itself when undermined and attacked.

Whether we are willing to admit it or not, everyone of us has been severely damaged by the takeover that has solidified in the past year. DOGE, ICE, public executions of American citizens on the streets, the attack on Venezuela, threats against Canada and Greenland and NATO, where will this tyranny end? We are looking more and more like a third-world country with increasing brutality toward anyone who opposes the unhinged regime leader. And the paramilitary ICE is looking more and more like the Nazi “Brown Shirts” in 1930s Germany, militia thugs who brutalized people in the streets to establish fear of opposition in the citizens. The killing here has just begun.

Mid-term elections, wishful thinking, wait-and-see attitude, and all the hopes put into a change of direction are self-dooming. It is only the massive flooding of people into the streets that will show the strength we possess. Only voices unified in opposition can choke the arteries of this nation to force change. It is up to everyone of us to object. It will take a unified effort of freedom-loving and just, yet tough Americans, to take back our country.

New order.

Ultimately, the preservation of our nation as an enduring, healthy entity, requires creation of a new order. The old Democratic Party and the old Republican Party have not served the working class well. Income inequality has favored the wealthy-class for too long. The rich become richer, the super-rich become filthy rich, while the working class, the ones who do the work of this nation, remain at a low level of income. Families increasingly cannot afford to buy a house. Minimum-wage earners often have to work three jobs to take care of their families. A major medical treatment for cancer or heart failure can wipe out every cent someone has worked for their whole life, rendering them homeless. Others have to choose between buying food or their medication. Others live in the streets, even veterans who have served our nation. When I hear that we are the richest county in the world, I retch and think, the few rich have 90 percent of the wealth, but they are poor empathy.

America needs a new order, fair and equitable to all. For this we will need to restructure of our entire economic system. End tax breaks for the rich. Social security must be preserved for all. Our national debt should be paid down through taxing the rich. Having made obscene wealth off this country by underpaying labor, they owe us back.

The new order must replace the one which has brought us to this place, and we should be thinking in terms of what we want and how we will accomplish it. The first business at hand, however, is the defeat of the authoritarian regime now murdering citizens in our streets.