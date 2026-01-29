Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SACRAMENTO — The Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 7 On Accountability And Oversight held a hearing on Wednesday to assess the devastating consequences of the Trump administration’s attempted freeze of federal child care funding — a move that threatens $2.3 billion used to support California children and providers.

The funding freeze is currently paused by court order after California and other impacted states filed suit, but could take effect as early as February.

For years, California has led the nation in expanding access to affordable child care, strengthening social services, and investing in working families so parents can stay in the workforce and children can thrive. The state has tripled the size of its child care system over the past decade and now serves nearly 487,000 children. Trump’s proposed cuts would undermine this progress and push California backwards, placing new burdens on hardworking families.

“It is unconscionable for Trump and Republicans to rip away billions of dollars that support child care and families in need. Californians pay for these programs — period — and Trump has no right to steal from our residents. Assemblymember Gregg Hart is demanding accountability, and I commend Gregg and our Assembly colleagues for providing essential oversight that protects our taxpayers,” Speaker Robert Rivas said.

“Having previously operated a family-owned child care center, I understand the critical role that quality child care plays in setting our kids up for success and supporting working families. California’s message to President Trump is simple: hands off our child care,” Assemblymember Gregg Hart said.

The subcommittee’s role is to provide strong fiscal oversight and ensure transparency around the real-world impacts of federal actions. Today’s hearing brought together advocates, service providers, and policy experts, who detailed the devastating repercussions of losing this funding.

These experts sounded the alarm: If the Trump administration succeeds in cutting off vital resources, it would weaken California’s safety net programs and jeopardize families’ ability to access affordable care for their kids, maintain employment, and secure basic needs.

Numerous California programs providing child care subsidies or direct services will be impacted by Trump’s policy agenda to weaponize essential services and shift the burden onto families and children. While federal funding represents only a fraction of the programs’ resources, the loss of that support could threaten entire programs.

The Assembly Budget Committee and its subcommittees will continue to provide strong oversight and accountability through dozens more hearings in the coming months. This work will inform ongoing budget deliberations and guide the Legislature’s response to federal proposals that threaten the state’s commitment to children, workers, and communities.

This press release was originally issued by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. Rivas is the 71st Speaker of the California State Assembly, representing California’s 29th Assembly District.

Gregg Hart represents the California Assembly’s 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, Buellton, Solvang, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Nipomo. He currently serves as the Chair of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Oversight & Accountability and the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector.