The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara held its annual membership meeting at the historic Hill-Carillo Adobe, a cherished landmark in Santa Barbara, California.

The event enjoyed a great turnout, featuring engaging discussions and a Q&A session that fostered vibrant dialogue among attendees. Key highlights included a report from the nominating committee, along with nominations from the floor for the elections of officers and directors.

A special presentation by Ragnar Amilie, who spoke on “Norway in a Nutshell,” captivated the audience and was thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of this event. We look forward to seeing you at our future gatherings!