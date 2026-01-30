Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

CARPINTERIA, CA – The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District (CSFPD) is pleased to announce that Dan Stefano will join the District as Fire Chief. Chief Stefano will begin his service with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Chief Stefano brings more than 30 years of fire service experience, having served in a variety of operational and executive leadership roles throughout his career. He joins CSFPD after serving as Fire Chief for the City of Costa Mesa.

During his tenure in Costa Mesa, Chief Stefano oversaw the development of new fire stations and a Regional Fire & Rescue Training Center, strengthening firefighter safety, training, and regional collaboration.

Earlier in his career, Chief Stefano served with the Laguna Beach Fire Department, where he gained experience in coastal and wildland fire protection, emergency medical services, and community risk reduction.

Chief Stefano has remained actively engaged in local, regional, and statewide fire service leadership, including service as President of the California Fire Chiefs Association and on the Board of Directors for the League of California Cities. He holds graduate degrees in Public Policy and Administration and Executive Leadership from California State University, Long Beach, and the University of Southern California, and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

“Chief Stefano’s talent, experience, and leadership will be a huge asset to our organization,” said Board President Suzy Cawthon.

Chief Stefano also has strong personal ties to the area through his wife, whose family has multi-generational roots in Carpinteria and Montecito. He and his wife, Michelle, an elementary school teacher, are proud parents to their three daughters—Sofia, Siena, and Sicily. Above all, Chief Stefano places his greatest priority on family, a perspective that continues to shape his values and commitment to public service.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Carpinteria-Summerland team and serve an incredible community with a very proud fire service tradition,” said Chief Stefano. “I look forward to listening, learning, and building strong relationships with the men and women who serve, the Board, and the community as we move forward together.”