SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Work continues on San Marcos Pass (Hwy. 154) next week to repair rock fences and to clear debris which has collected behind them after early winter storms.

Travelers will encounter the intermittent closure of both directions of State Route 154 in Santa Barbara the week of Monday Feb. 2. Flagging control hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm, and Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The location of the flagging control will be between Painted Cave Road and Camino Cielo Road. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Working behind traffic control, crews willclear catchment areas and repair anchors and rock fences which filled up with debris after early winter storms. The clearing and repair of rockfall netting will ensure that these important safety features will be serviceable during other storms this winter.

US 101 remains a viable alternate route for travel between Los Olivos and Santa Barbara. Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise the traveling public of the road closure and updates will be provided as winter cleanup efforts continue.

The contractor for this $600,000 project is Access Limited Construction of Oceano, CA. The project is expected to be complete by February 2026.

Prepare for up to 10-minute delays near Painted Cave State Park

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

