SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) is proud to announce the commencement of a critical roof replacement project at the historic Cañedo Adobe, located within El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. This essential preservation work is made possible by a specialized sub -grant administered by California State Parks. The funding originates from Proposition 68, the California Drought, Water, Parks, Public Access, and Environmental Resilience Act of 2018. $4,875,000 in funding was made available under Prop 68 for State Parks operated by nonprofit partners. Specifically, these funds were designated for nonprofit park operators , like SBTHP, to ensure the continued stewardship of California’s most cherished historical landmarks.

A rare and important link to Santa Barbara’s past, the Cañedo Adobe was originally constructed as an adobe residence as part of the Royal Spanish Presidio in 1787. As one of the original structures of the fort, it represents the architectural and cultural evolution of early California. Replacing the aging roof is not merely a maintenance task; it is a vital step in protecting the adobe’s structural integrity and the priceless historical narratives housed within its walls.

The project preserves two distinct eras of local history: the Cañedo Adobe roof, which dates to Elmer and Barbara Whittakers’ 1948 remodel, and the Padre’s Quarters, which holds the distinction of being the first section of the Presidio reconstructed by the SBTHP in 1983. It involves the careful removal of existing roofing materials and the installation of a period – appropriate, durable system designed to withstand the elements for decades to come. Given the age and construction of the building, the project team is prepared for potential historical discoveries.

Th is work will include a meticulous restoration of the roofs and porches for both the Cañedo Adobe and the Padre’s Quarters. The project will also entail the salvage of roof tile s and adobe bricks from the 1948 laundry building which is being removed to facilitate the roof restoration. To ensure historical accuracy, each building will be addressed separately: the Cañedo Adobe will utilize rough-sawn wood, while the Padre’s Quarters will feature hand-adzed pine or fir with Giant Cane sheathing. Both structures will be finished with traditional 24-inch handmade clay tiles, matching the original historic materials.

“When working on a structure of this age, the process is like peeling an onion with each la yer telling another story,” says Mike Imwalle, Associate Executive Director for Cultural Resources. “We may find evidence of original construction techniques or structural changes that offer new insights into how the adobe was utilized over the last two centuries.”

The project has received official design approval from the City of Santa Barbara ’s Community Development Department, ensuring that all work meets the rigorous standards required for City, State, and National historic landmarks. The Cañedo adobe is listed as a contributor to the Santa Barbara Presidio’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places as an Archaeological District. To execute this delicate work, SBTHP has partnered with Harrison Design, 19 -six Architects & Engineers, and Channel Coast Corporation, teams recognized for their expertise in historic preservation and traditional building methods.

The Cañedo Adobe project is part of SBTHP’s broader strategic goal to preserve historic resources under our care at the highest professional standards. This same Prop 68 grant program will also fund the upcoming roof replacement and seismic retrofit of El Cuartel (1788)—the oldest building in Santa Barbara and the California State Parks system and the second oldest building in California. Work on El Cuartel is scheduled to begin shortly after the completion of the Cañedo Adobe project.

“We are grateful for our unique partnership with California State Parks and for their support in administ ering these funds,” says Anne Petersen, Executive Director. “This project ensures that these adobe structures, which have stood for over 200 years, will continue to serve as educational and cultural touchstones for the community and visitors alike.”

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa In és Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; learn more at sbthp.org.