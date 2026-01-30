Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, January 30, 2026 – The City of Lompoc is now accepting applications from qualified mortgage lenders interested in becoming Approved Lenders for the city’s First-Time Homebuyer Program. This initiative supports eligible residents seeking to purchase their first home within city limits, and the city is opening five (5) lender slots through a competitive rank-and-review process.

Application Process for Lenders:

The lender application is available on the city’s official website: http://www.cityoflompoc.com

Completed applications must be submitted by email only to: c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us

All applications must be received no later than Friday, February 20, 2025

Late submissions will not be considered.

About the City’s First-Time Homebuyer Program

The program provides financial assistance to qualifying first-time homebuyers through a deferred-payment loan structured to make homeownership more attainable.

Key program features include:

Loan Amount: Up to 18% of the home’s purchase price, not to exceed $153,000

Interest Rate: Fixed 3%

Term: 30 years

Payment Terms: No monthly payments; repayment is deferred until the earliest of: Refinance of the first mortgage Sale of the property Transfer of title Default 30-year maturity date

Eligible Properties: Owner-occupied single-family homes located within city limits

Income Requirement: Borrower income must be 120% at or below the area median income

The loan program will open once the approved lenders are selected and have completed training.

Responsibilities of Approved Lenders

Lenders selected for the program will play a vital role in helping residents access affordable homeownership opportunities. Approved Lenders will be responsible for:

Qualifying potential borrowers for a first mortgage

Conducting a preliminary income review to ensure applicants meet the program’s guidelines and income threshold

Assisting borrowers in completing and submitting the city loan application and all required documentation

Selection Process

The City of Lompoc will evaluate all lender applications through a structured rank-and-review process to fill the five available Approved Lender positions. Selection will be based on experience, capacity, and demonstrated commitment to serving low- and moderate-income homebuyers.

For more information or to access the application, please visit the city’s website at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/community-development-division

Questions may be directed to c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

The City of Lompoc looks forward to partnering with lenders dedicated to expanding homeownership opportunities for local families.