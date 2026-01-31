I know people who support Trump who have no problem with his cruel deportations. Here’s what I wrote to one such person:

“If ICE were abusing you, you would feel differently. If your group were targeted and terrorized, you would feel differently. Then it would matter to you what they are doing.

“U.S. citizens of color are having their cars rammed in because of the color of their skin, being demanded to give ID because of the color of their skin, beaten because of the color of their skin, sent off to be detained because of the color of their skin, killed and beaten because of the color of their skin.

“If this were happening to you, you would care and be more informed. It will matter to you when it affects you.”