UCSB Men’s Basketball Matchup Against Cal State Fullerton Includes Free Tickets for Santa Barbara K-12 Students and Families

The Gauchos look to increase their winning streak to six games when they take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday at the Thunderdome. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

The Big West Conference contest will feature free tickets for Santa Barbara K-12 students and their families.

The Titans currently sit at 10-12 and 5-5 in conference, ranking in sixth in the Big West. That record is negatively affected by Cal State Fullerton’s vulnerability on the road with a 3-7 record as they head to Santa Barbara on Saturday to face the Gauchos. The Titans currently have a 1-0 lead over the Gauchos in the season series as they beat them at home 95-84 to start the New Year.

Cal State Fullerton is led by reigning Big West Player of the Week, Josh Ward who averages 15 points and three assists. Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, Landon Seaman, Bryce Cofield, and Christian Williams are the other Titans that are averaging double figures as they average an impressive 85 points per game.

The Gauchos are coming off a 62-48 win over UC San Diego defeating the host Tritons for the first time since the 22-23 season.

Miro Little led the way for UCSB with 15 points, including 8-for-13 from the free throw line. Aidan Mahaney, Zion Sensley and CJ Shaw finished with ten points apiece.

UCSB held the Tritons to their lowest scoring output of the season. it was also the lowest shooting percentage by a UCSB opponent this season at 36 percent.