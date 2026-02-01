After reading Thursday morning’s news articles regarding ICE’s arsenal to track undocumented immigrants, it made me think of the childhood stories my mother told me.

In 1942, at age 17 years, my mother went to work in the dry cleaning business as a presser. She worked 50 years until retirement. I can remember her coming home from work and saying immigration officers came into the dry cleaners to make arrests. However, no arrests were made due to the warning code word “la migra.” If a uniformed officer was seen, “la migra” was announced, giving a worker just enough time to exit the back door. It was very emotional because after working day in and day out, relationships were built and after an immigration raid these workers would never be seen again, ever.

We are living in a time where people are no respecter of persons and privacy. As a country we must do better than what is happening in Minnesota. Strong leadership is arising and strong voices calling out for order and regulation. ICE take heed!