(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Cachuma Lake is ringing in 2026 at full capacity. Following a powerful holiday atmospheric river and recent rains, the lake remains 100%, surrounded by lush green campgrounds and enjoying spring-like temperatures in the high 60s. Adding to the exceptional conditions, Cachuma Lake has also received a recent trout plant, making now an excellent time to enjoy the lake. In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Cachuma Lake received 5,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout last week. The fish, supplied by Mt. Lassen Trout Farms in Paynes Creek, California, range in size from half pound “catchables” to impressive eight-pound trophies. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Boat rentals and personal vessel launching are now open! Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org). If you are interested in following along with the quarterly Cachuma newsletter for park updates, events and programs, you can sign up here.