Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 2, 2026 – Get ready to show your neighborhood some serious affection because the 3rd Annual Beautify Goleta Self-Guided Cleanup Month is officially here. Whether you’re a solo eco-warrior, a dynamic duo, or a family squad, we need you to help keep Goleta gorgeous all month long.

Here’s the deal: Forget early morning roll calls. This is a cleanup on your schedule! Throughout the entire month of February, you are encouraged to pick up litter whenever and wherever it is most convenient for you (just remember to stick to public spaces, or private property only with permission).

Whether it’s a quick 10-minute pickup while walking the dog or a dedicated hour at your favorite park, every piece of litter removed makes a difference!

Snap, Tag, and Inspire!



We want to see your efforts! As you are out there making Goleta shine, snap a selfie or a photo of your cleanup crew.

Post it to social media

Tag us @cityofgoleta

Use the hashtag #BeautifyGoleta

We’ll be sharing your posts to inspire others to get out there and show their love for the community!

Did Someone Say Prizes?

Yes! It’s not just about the warm fuzzy feeling of doing good; we’ve got giveaways, too! Once you finish a cleanup, report your results using our online form. Reporting your cleanup enters you into our end-of-the-month prize drawing.

We are giving away prizes for:

Grand Prize Drawing: Open to all participants (3 winners chosen at random!) The Heavy Lifter: Prize for picking up the most trash by weight (1 winner) The Frequent Cleaner: Prize for the most individual cleanups reported throughout the month (1 winner)

Winners will be announced in early March 2026!

Gear Up & Stay Safe



Need Equipment? Don’t let a lack of gear stop you! The City has trash grabbers, gloves, bags, and buckets available for free checkout. Email us at EnvironmentalServices@cityofgoleta.gov to schedule a pickup time.

Safety First: Before you head out, please check out our Self-Guided Cleanup Cheat Sheet and Safety Guidance.

Ready to get started? Visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta to sign up, report your trash, and learn more. Let’s make this the cleanest February yet!