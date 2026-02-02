Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, January 30, 2026 – The Lompoc Public Library System is pleased to announce its recent award of a distinguished $10,000 grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The Lompoc Public Library System is one of over 1300 Carnegie Libraries.

Given in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the award can be used for the benefit of local libraries and communities. The Carnegie Corporation grant will support and further strengthen the many community programs, materials and classes offered by the Lompoc Public Library.



Lompoc Public Library Director Sarah Bleyl noted that, “I am honored and thankful to accept this grant from the Carnegie Corporation on behalf of the entire Library team. Libraries are public institutions that continue to play crucial, unifying roles in our society. The materials and programs that the Lompoc Public Library offer allow the surrounding community to come together in a shared, cohesive space.”

Andrew Carnegie wrote that libraries are “cradles of democracy”, and the Carnegie Corporation noted that the Lompoc Public Library is one such example. The Lompoc Public Library is grateful for this distinction and the opportunity to continue to give back to the community.

Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.