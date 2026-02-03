Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara, California, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nurturing foster care for children in need, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline McDonough as the new Executive Director. With deep expertise in organizational leadership, trauma-informed care, and change management, Dr. McDonough is poised to lead the organization into a new chapter of growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacqueline McDonough as our new Executive Director,” said Lori Baur, President of the Board and long-time Angels supporter. “She brings an exceptional mix of energy, insight, and drive, along with a deep commitment to our mission. We are incredibly excited about the vision and leadership she will bring to the organization and look forward to the impact of her ideas as we move into this next chapter.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jacqueline to the Angels team. She comes with top experience and education, but just spend a little time with her, and you will learn about her superpowers of connecting, hard work, and focus on the young foster babies and toddlers we serve,” said Meichelle Arntz, founder and current Board Member of Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara.

Dr. McDonough brings a wealth of experience in creating sustainable organizational capacities and implementing effective change strategies that enhance services and support for underserved populations. Having dedicated years to improving organizational outcomes and fostering a culture of resilience, Dr. McDonough will leverage this expertise to further strengthen the mission and vision of Angels Foster Care.

“I am incredibly excited to join Angels Foster Care and to work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Dr. McDonough. “The organization’s commitment to trauma-informed care alignsperfectly with my passion for creating safe, supportive environments for children. Together, we will learn, grow, and build a brighter future for the children and families we serve as the only Family Fostering Agency remaining in Santa Barbara County that works specifically with children ages 0-5 on reunification with birth parent/s as the priority; however, adoption does provide intentional continuity of care for each child placed with a resource family and highlights the greater impact on children served by Angels.”

Dr. McDonough holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership and has a proven track record of driving positive change within nonprofit organizations. Through innovative programming and by embracing a trauma-informed approach, Dr. McDonough aims to enhance and uphold the organization at Angels Foster Care, ensuring that each child receives the compassionate care they deserve.

Under Dr. McDonough’s leadership, Angels Foster Care is preparing for continued care, sustainability, and significant growth. Strategic approaches are already underway to expand outreach efforts, enhance training for foster parents, build resources for families, guide post-adoption and reunification services for families, and develop community partnerships that will bolster the organization’s capacity to serve children and families in Santa Barbara County.

The board of directors and the staff of Angels Foster Care are confident that Dr. McDonough will inspire the team to elevate the organization’s mission and expand its impact in the community.

About Angels Foster Care

Angels Foster Care is a nonprofit organization that provides loving, stable homes for young children in the foster care system. Our mission is to ensure that every child feels safe, valued, and supported throughout their journey, and we strive to create a brighter future for our community’s most vulnerable children. As the organization welcomes new leadership, Angels Foster Care is also actively seeking passionate individuals to join its board of directors, helping to guide the organization’s mission and expand its impact in the community.

For more information about Angels Foster Care, please visit Angelsfostercare.org or contact us by calling (805) 884-0012 or emailing us at info@angelsfostercare.org.