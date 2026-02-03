Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 3, 2026 – The City of Goleta, Ellwood Friends, and the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade invite community members of all ages to join volunteer days at Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Butterfly Preserve. Together, we’ll care for the landscape that supports monarch butterflies and other local wildlife—while improving the health and resilience of this treasured open space.

Volunteers will plant habitat-supporting trees and plants, remove invasive species, and learn about Ellwood’s unique ecology through hands-on restoration work.

Upcoming Volunteer Days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

February 7

March 14

April 18

Ellwood Mesa is one of California’s most important monarch overwintering sites. Monarch numbers vary from year to year, but caring for habitat now helps ensure the best conditions for wildlife to return and thrive.

This project supports multiple community benefits, including:

Restoring and improving monarch habitat

Reducing wildfire risk through thoughtful vegetation management

Building community connection through shared stewardship

Providing family-friendly outdoor learning and restoration training

Volunteer Activities May Include

Tree planting

Native seedling planting

Drip irrigation education, installation, and repair

Invasive plant removal

Why Join?

Fresh air, light exercise, new connections—and the satisfaction of making visible progress in a place our community loves.

Sign up here: https://bucketbrigade.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/ellwoodmesa