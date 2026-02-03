Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Humane is proud to invite the Santa Maria community to its third annual Wild West Fest, taking place from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. This Western-themed evening will bring together animal lovers, community partners, and supporters for a night of great food, lively auctions, and meaningful impact.

Proceeds from Wild West Fest directly benefit Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Campus, supporting animal adoptions and essential safety-net services for local families. These services include low-cost and free veterinary care, affordable dog training, a pet food pantry, and other programs that help keep pets with the people who care for them.

In 2025, Santa Barbara Humane placed 2,223 animals into homes and used more than $670,000 through the TLC Fund to help animals receive necessary medical care. In Santa Maria alone, more than 15,000 animals were served through the organization’s programs. These numbers reflect both the growing need for accessible animal services and the generosity of the Santa Maria community.

Wild West Fest guests can look forward to live and silent auctions, a Western-inspired dinner with vegetarian options, signature drinks, and the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters who share a commitment to animals and their families.

“We are thrilled to bring Wild West Fest back for a third year and to continue celebrating the compassion and generosity of the Santa Maria community,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Chief Philanthropy Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Every ticket purchased helps ensure that animals and the people who love them have access to the care and support they need.”

Event Details

When: Saturday, March 14, 2026

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

VIP Reception begins at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Maria Elks Lodge

1309 N. Bradley Road

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Tickets: Individual tickets are $85 and available now. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For tickets and general event information, visit sbhumane.org/WildWest or contact Liv Gonzalez at Liv@sbhumane.org or (805) 570-7733.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact J.V. Vallejos at JV@sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.