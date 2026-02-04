Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—February 4, 2026 — Cottage Health and Santa Barbara Unified School District have entered a historic partnership to form Cottage Health Careers Academy at San Marcos High School, creating a new educational pathway for students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

An expanded academy recently launched and is being developed with the support of a $1.5 million gift from Cottage to fund curriculum design, facility improvements, instructional materials, clinical preparation and other educational enhancements.

“This partnership represents a meaningful investment in our local community and the future of healthcare,” said Scott Wester, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “By expanding access to educational pathways and engaging students early, we’re helping prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals and strengthening care across Santa Barbara.”

Currently open to San Marcos High School students in grades 10-12, and for grade 9 beginning this fall, the academy offers courses in a variety of clinical areas to help inspire and prepare students for a range of healthcare careers, including the nursing profession. In addition, the high school plans to build a new center for the academy on its campus. The Royal Pride Foundation is raising funds to support this construction.

“We couldn’t be more proud of this partnership with Cottage, the premier health organization in our community. The new facility will allow us to expand our program with new curriculum and internships, preparing even more students for healthcare careers in Santa Barbara. It sets the stage for students to build their lives and families right here in the community where they were raised,” said Dare Holdren, Principal at San Marcos High School.

Planning for a dedicated physical academy space is underway, with a target timeline of 2027.

