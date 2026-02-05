The Laguna Blanca boys’ soccer team capped a dominant regular season with a 6-0 victory over Santa Clara this past Saturday, clinching its first league championship in 11 years.
Inak Phillips led the offensive surge with two goals, while Baylor Wilson , Noah Mitev , Eddie Castrejon-Peralta, and Josh Gomez-Lopez each found the back of the net. The decisive win underscored the Owls’ control throughout league play.
Laguna finished the season with a 12-2 overall record and 9-1 record in Frontier League play, outscoring league opponents 48-12 and establishing itself as one of Santa Barbara’s most consistent teams.
The championship run was anchored by a solid senior class that included Baylor Wilson, Beckett Smythe, Finlay Sutherland, Enzo Vinoly, Noah Mitev, Niccolo D’Agruma, Alex McClintock, Isaac Duron-Angeles, and Henry Risley.
With the league title secured, the Owls now turn their attention to the postseason. CIF Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday morning.
