The Czuker’s two giant-home development project is too large and complicated to have had a so-called “ministerial decision” rather than full EIR made for a Land Use Permit in the Painted Cave community, which is zoned “very high fire severity” with no public pressurized water supply.

The two small lots are zoned “highly sensitive habitat” where endangered Santa Barbara honeysuckle and protected oaks are found and would be removed.

The County Board of Architectural Review had no input so the community had no say on size, bulk, scale, fences, community compatibility, etc.

The Painted Cave Mutual Water Company gave the requested domestic water hook-up. County Fire Department then required a fire hydrant. Water Company wrote they “could not and would not” comply. Fire Engines carry 1,000 gallons or less.

After going through to the County Planning and Development Director, a Land Use Permit was issued. Staff seems to have waived the development’s complete compliance with actual and implied County Comprehensive Plan and the Eastern Goleta Valley Community Plan guidelines.

The county, evidently, can not be held responsible by the developer for issuing a Land Use Permit. How about the community whose lives are put in danger and has had no input except through a resident’s after-the-fact appeal?

It seems to this Mission Canyon resident that the process has been flawed and dangerous. CEQA should have been required.