LOMPOC, CA, February 5, 2026 – The City of Lompoc is excited to announce that beginning Tuesday, February 10th, the Lompoc Police Department dispatch center will integrate its call handling system with Hyper, an AI-assisted dispatch software.

Hyper is a voice-based AI-software designed to manage non-emergency calls, thereby allowing dispatchers to focus on higher-priority emergency calls. Hyper understands and responds to callers in over 30 languages, while also handling common non-emergency inquiries and validating callers’ locations. The system recognizes high priority emergencies and responds accordingly by escalating those calls to dispatch staff.



“The Lompoc Police Department is committed to the safety and support of the community,” said Lompoc Chief of Police, Kevin Martin. “The integration of Hyper into our existing dispatch operations supports this commitment by allowing our dispatchers to dedicate undivided attention to critical emergencies while providing faster, more responsive service to callers with routine questions and concerns.”

Beginning February 10th, callers should be aware that they may interact with Hyper when calling for non-emergency assistance. All emergency calls will be directly routed to dispatchers for immediate human response. The Lompoc Police Department remains committed to supporting and improving public safety in the Lompoc community.

Community members with questions are encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at: smorgan@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

