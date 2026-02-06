Dear Santa Barbara Buyer or Seller,

Real estate agents are no different than a cheeseburger ad on TV. It’s a sales job. Except one is delicious, and the other one is really expensive.

No agent is nice to you because they want to be your friend; they want to make a commission. No agent is all-knowing of the S.B. market. Even if they know people. They’re telling you their best guess on everything, and their best guess through the lens of sales.

Consider these tips when selling or buying your home:

• If your house is on the market for over 90 days it’s too expensive. It doesn’t matter if you’ve unlisted and relisted it. We all have Zillow, we can see you’ve been doing this since 2024.

• Ask for the price you believe the house is worth. It’s your money, not the real estate agent’s.

• Competition. There is none! There’s only you and your money.

• The house is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. That means there is no actual price tag on any of these homes; it’s a Moroccan fruit market! If someone is saying this as a way to start a bidding war, you’re being manipulated.

• Look at comparables of homes that have sold in the neighborhood. It is often a lower price than the listed price.

More of a personal pet peeve: Agents, stop using the word “nestled” to describe a multi-million dollar home.