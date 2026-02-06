Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara community is invited to be part of history as Notre Dame School celebrates its Centennial Anniversary, marking 100 years of faith-based education, service, and tradition at 33 East Micheltorena Street.

Founded in 1926, the campus has been home to three cornerstone institutions—Santa Barbara Catholic High School, Dolores School, and Notre Dame School—which together have shaped generations of students and families across the region. This centennial celebration honors the shared legacy of these schools and their enduring impact on Santa Barbara’s children.

The Centennial celebration will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026, beginning with a Commemorative Mass at 5:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, celebrated by Bishop Slawomir Szkredka. Guests are kindly asked to RSVP through the Notre Dame School website.

Following the Mass, attendees are invited to the Centennial Gala at 6:30 p.m. inside the historic Notre Dame auditorium. This formal evening will feature dinner, dancing, auctions, distinguished dignitaries, and guest presenters. The Gala will also honor the school’s grand patrons, Mr. and Mrs. Nick Weber, for their exceptional and enduring support and commitment to Catholic education.

“This milestone is more than a celebration of years—it is a celebration of people, faith, and community,” said Alec Gasca, principal of Notre Dame School. “We are proud to honor the past while looking forward to the future of Catholic education in Santa Barbara.”

Early Bird Tickets open March 1st. Community members, alumni, families, and friends are encouraged to secure their place early and join in commemorating this historic occasion.

For more information, to RSVP, or to purchase tickets, please visit Notredamesb.org and look for the Centennial tab.

Centennial video:https://youtu.be/NWWdzjhYo4M