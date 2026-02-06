Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF) will host the 21st Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:45 PM at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara. This year’s lecture will be delivered by Professor Richard Falk, one of the world’s leading public intellectuals and scholars of international law, human rights, and global governance.

Professor Falk will address the legal, moral, and political challenges shaping humanity’s future in an era defined by nuclear weapons, armed conflict, and global instability. The lecture is free and open to the public, with advance registration encouraged.

Richard Falk is Albert G. Milbank Professor Emeritus of International Law and Practice at Princeton University, where he taught for four decades. He has served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories and is the author or editor of more than 75 books on international law, nuclear disarmament, human rights, and world order. His most recent book, Liberating the United Nations (2024), examines pathways for reforming global governance. Falk was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023.

The Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future was established by NAPF in 2002 to honor the vision of its founder, Frank K. Kelly. Each year, the lecture brings a distinguished voice to Santa Barbara to examine humanity’s present crises and the choices that will shape the future of the planet.

Event Details

What: 21st Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future

Who: Professor Richard Falk

When: Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | 6:00–7:45 PMWhere: Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Rd, Santa Barbara, CA

Admission: Free (registration encouraged)

Media outlets are invited to cover or attend the event. Interview opportunities with Professor Falk and representatives of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation may be available upon request.

For more information or to reserve free tickets and to see sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.wagingpeace.org/21st-frank-k-kelly-lecture-on-humanitys-future-by-richard-falk.