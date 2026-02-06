So exciting! Super Bowl 60 is in California: Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. In pigskin history, Super Bowl 50 was there.

Super Bowl Sunday is unofficially an American holiday. On this day, oodles of fans rush to parties hosted in bars, homes and restaurants across the nation. Scoring and safety come in games.

In football, special teams are vital for scoring. They are responsible for kicking plays and are key players to the game.

Gatherings must have a special team, and might be one person. This team can eat, laugh, and talk with all throughout the game and does not drink alcohol. This sober person drives those who are drunk.

When 16 in 1992, I was hit head-on by a drunken driver and seriously hurt. I cope with my handicaps daily for 30+plus years.

Out of the 360 DUI arrests CHP made statewide on Super Bowl 50 in 2016, one person was killed and 52 were injured in alcohol-related crashes. Bring that down! Super Bowl 60 highlights California, and let the decrease of drunken drivers do the same.

Feeling tipsy and ready to go home? Do not drive. Get a ride from any sober driver: special team or not (e.g., taxi).

Special teams ensure successful endings.