SANTA BARBARA, CA—February 5, 2026 — Cottage Health is pleased to announce that Katy Bazylewicz, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Population Health, has been selected as the 2026 Werft Fellow for Innovative Leadership. Bazylewicz is the inaugural recipient of the fellowship, which is part of the Werft Leadership Institute, established in 2025 to honor the legacy of Cottage Health President Emeritus Ron Werft.

As the 2026 fellow, Bazylewicz will explore how leading healthcare innovation hubs bring together hospitals, universities, startups, and investors to accelerate innovation and improve care. Her project will center on Hale House in London, a pioneering healthcare innovation hub located in the Harley Street Health District that connects startups with more than 2,500 healthcare professionals, advanced testing facilities, and industry leaders to support the development of new healthcare solutions.

“The Werft Fellowship is about giving our leaders the space to learn, explore, and bring back ideas that make a real difference,” said Scott Wester, President and CEO of Cottage Health. “We’re excited to see how Katy’s work will help strengthen care for our patients and our community.”

Her work will help inform strategies to strengthen Cottage Health and the Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation.

The Werft Fellowship for Innovative Leadership supports focused, in-depth educational and professional development opportunities for senior leaders and emerging leaders across Cottage Health, offering recipients opportunity to study national and international innovative healthcare models, technologies and systems that advance patient care and community health.

The fellowship is made possible by the generous support of Ron and Mary Werft.

