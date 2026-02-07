Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department and Sheriff’s Office are advising residents to avoid foods, dietary supplements, beverages, or medicinal products containing Kratom or 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) due to serious health risks, including addiction, overdose, and death. In 2025, Santa Barbara County reported two fatal overdoses linked to Kratom, highlighting the growing danger posed by these products.

Kratom and 7-OH products are illegal to sell or manufacture in California and may not be marketed as food, dietary supplements, or medical drugs. Despite this, these products continue to be found in gas stations, smoke shops, online retailers, and other locations, often promoted as “natural” remedies.

“Kratom and 7-OH products pose a serious risk to public health,” said Henning Ansorg, MD, County Health Officer. “These substances are sometimes marketed as wellness products, but they can cause severe harm, including fatal overdoses. The safest option is to avoid using them altogether.”

Health Risks Associated with Kratom and 7-OH

Kratom and 7-OH are derived from the kratom plant, with 7-OH being a highly potent opioid-like substance. Reported side effects include: addiction and withdrawal symptoms, anxiety and insomnia, seizures, respiratory depression, overdose and death.

“The county of Santa Barbara has confirmed two deaths in 2025 where the substance Kratom was a contributing factor,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “It is unknown how much of this substance was used by either individual. Kratom and 7-Hyrdroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, are potent opioid products derived from the kratom plant. While these products are sometimes marketed as natural remedies, they are dangerous and can result in fatal overdoses.”

What Residents Can Do to Protect Themselves

• Avoid purchasing or consuming products containing Kratom or 7-OH. These products may appear as beverages, powders, shots, capsules, tablets, or gummies and are often packaged to resemble candy or health supplements. [See images below]

• Carefully read product labels to avoid accidental consumption.

• Carry naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those related to 7-OH. Naloxone is available without a prescription.

• Know the signs of overdose and how to respond if someone is unresponsive:

o Administer naloxone

o Call 911 immediately

o Keep the person awake and breathing

o Place them on their side to prevent choking

o Stay with them until emergency responders arrive

If you or someone else experiences adverse effects after consuming kratom or 7-OH, contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or visit http://www.poisonhelp.org or seek medical care immediately.

To report the unlawful sale of these products, call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report to the CDPH Food and Drug Branch at https://apps.cdph.ca.gov/AutoForm2/Page/SecureCode.aspx.