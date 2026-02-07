Whatever became of that tazer-gun device that can pacify the heck outta’ someone — without the ultimate penalty? Wouldn’t that be a nicer way to stop someone from doing his or her official government-sanctioned duty?

I don’t know much about crowd-control or police-type work, but it seems to me there would be fewer complaints — and fewer bodies — and way less danger for all involved.

While I’m at this, how’s about also adding some chili powder to that pepper spray — reminding all combatants to pause hostilities and engage in that basic, human rite we all can agree on: Lunch.