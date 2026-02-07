Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Jeff Raymond shares snapshots of personal stories and lessons learned from nearly four decades in college athletics in a new book, “Lessons Learned While Running in Circles.”

Raymond, Westmont’s sports information director for seven years until 2004, has served as the college’s athletics compliance administrator since 2021. He says the book offers wisdom to guide our lives whether we’re athletes or not.

“I use my background in track and field to frame the direction of the book, but use examples from several sports and events as well as the Bible to make the material relatable to a broad spectrum of readers,” Raymond says.

He examines five areas that can help all us honor God in sports and life.

Little tasks are the building blocks of big accomplishments. Strive to be your best, not to win a prize. Don’t pass up today’s opportunities for tomorrow’s dreams. Don’t lose sight of your goals when clouds get in the way. The race is never run alone.

“Instead of simply saying to an athlete or coach: ‘You need to take care of details,’ or ‘You need to be a good teammate,’ I wanted to use short stories or examples to make that point in a unique and memorable way,” he says.

Raymond has included questions at the end of each chapter to spur introspection from the readers, such as: What motivates you to be successful? Name a goal you set but never achieved. Are you able to remain patient when challenges arise? Would others consider you a good teammate?

“We’re all traveling through a life filled with opportunities, challenges, mountain tops and valleys,” he says. “No two people travel the same path, but we can all learn from our experiences if we take the time to reflect on how we moved from one point in life to another. I hope and pray that the lessons in this book encourage readers to examine their experiences — from the everyday to the life-altering —and find the nuggets of truth that spur their growth and keep them moving toward whatever God has planned for them.”

Raymond previously served as the athletic director and head track and field coach at Trinity Christian College in Illinois (2004-10) and as the assistant athletic director and head track and field coach at Grace College in Indiana (2010-21).

Last year, he published two Christian fiction novels, “The Medici Quest: Search for Redemption” and “The Alcuin Letter: Quest for Faith.”