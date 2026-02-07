Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 3, 2026 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden invites community members ages 60 and better to enjoy six Free Senior Days throughout 2026, offering complimentary admission and special programming on select Wednesdays throughout the year.

Free Senior Days in 2026 will take place on February 18, April 15, June 10, August 19, October 14, and December 9. The 2026 Free Senior Days program is generously sponsored by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, whose continued support has made this long-running initiative possible. Free Senior Days are part of the Garden’s broader commitment to access, education, and community well-being.

“I have seen throughout the years how Free Senior Days are utilized by so many in our community. They celebrate birthdays, have picnics, and enjoy docent led tours. This program is incredibly important for the Garden, said Melissa Patrino, director of development. “Our hope is that older members of our community feel welcomed, connected, and supported—all while enjoying all the physical and mental health benefits the Garden offers.”

Now in its 12th year, this popular community initiative provides seniors with the opportunity to explore the Garden’s native plant landscapes, scenic trails, and seasonal beauty at no cost. Each Free Senior Day includes a complimentary docent-led tour at 11 a.m., offering guests a deeper look into California’s diverse native flora and the Garden’s rich history.

The 2026 Free Senior Days program is generously sponsored by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, whose continued support has made this long-running initiative possible. Free Senior Days are part of the Garden’s broader commitment to access, education, and community well-being—values that continue to guide the organization as it celebrates its Centennial year in 2026.

For more information about Free Senior Days, visit SBBotanicGarden.org or call (805) 682-4726, ext. 138. Garden hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance reservations are required and can be made online at SBBotanicGarden.org/visit.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 6 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve California native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit sbbotanicgarden.org