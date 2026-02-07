Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party is proud to announce its endorsement of Kyle Slattery for County Auditor-Controller.

After a thorough endorsement process, Party members voted last night to support Slattery based on his extensive experience in public finance, clear commitment to transparency and accountability, and demonstrated alignment with Democratic values of equity, fairness, and effective government.

A lifelong Santa Barbara County resident and Certified Public Accountant, Slattery has spent his career safeguarding public resources and modernizing government systems. He began his County service as an intern in the Auditor-Controller’s Office, later serving as Chief Deputy Controller and most recently as Deputy Chief Information Officer, where he helped lead efforts to modernize the County’s financial systems.

“The next few years will require careful planning and tough choices,” said Christian Alonso, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party. “Kyle has the experience and judgment to help the County navigate budget constraints while protecting workers, maintaining services people rely on, and keeping the public informed.”

Slattery has emphasized the importance of finishing long-delayed financial system upgrades, strengthening safeguards against fraud and waste, and ensuring County financial data is understandable to residents and decision-makers alike. He has also made clear that equity, inclusion, and accountability must be reflected not just in policy statements, but in how government systems actually function day to day.

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party encourages Democrats, Independents, and all voters who care about accountable and effective local government to support Kyle Slattery in the upcoming election.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, visit www.sbdems.org.