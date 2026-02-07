Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 — Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) School of Extended Learning (SEL) will now offer FREE one-on-one mental health counseling to students for the first time ever.



Starting this week, SEL will offer mental health counseling and connections/referrals to resources on both Schott and Wake campuses. Students can access these services by visiting the office adjacent to the Welcome Center on each campus.



“The mental health counseling will help SEL students enrich and enhance their personal lives and personal growth, which will then advance them in achieving their educational goals,” said Monica Campbell, Director of SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

These new mental health services will assist students with a wide variety of issues and help in identifying roadblocks toward academic, career, relationship, and personal success. These services aim to help students with coping/stress management skills, emotional support, and general life management skills.



“The SBCC Mental Health Counseling Department is excited to collaborate with the School of Extended Learning to provide much needed mental health services to our noncredit students,” said Lacey Peters, SBCC Mental Health Counselor, LMFT.



SEL students can make an appointment by calling SEL Mental Health Counseling at (805) 898-8190, emailing us at selmentalhealthcounseling@pipeline.sbcc.edu, or walk in to access these services during the hours of operation below.



Schott Campus

Wednesdays: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Wake Campus

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).