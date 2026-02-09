“100 Years of Black History Month: A Living Legacy” Panel Discussion, at the CEC Hub, Sunday, February 15, 2026 Presented by Santa Barbara Black Culture House

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – On Sunday, February 15, 2026, the Santa Barbara Black Culture House continues its Black History Month programming with a panel discussion titled “100 Years of Black History Month” at The CEC Hub event space in downtown Santa Barbara, CA, 1219 State Street. SB Black Culture House, a Black cultural events pop-up, will have distinguished guests talk about the legacy of Carter G. Woodson, founder of “Negro History Week” (which evolved into “Black History Month”) and what it means in contemporary American society. This event is open to all members of the community, all ages, and is FREE. The event begins at 1PM.

Panelists include: James Joyce III, journalist, activist, entrepreneur, Founder of the “Coffee With A Black Guy” discussion series, and former District Manager for State Senator Hannah Beth Jackson; Aaron Jones, Director of the Educational Opportunity Program at UC Santa Barbara; and Darrell M. McNeill, Producer and Co-founder of Santa Barbara Black Culture House, who will also moderate the panel.

“The 100th anniversary of [educator] Carter G. Woodson’s crowning achievement could not be timelier,” says McNeill, “especially when sanction is being explicitly granted to unrepentant racist attitudes, behaviors and practices, from the highest national offices to the lowest dregs of social media comment sections. Black History Month is not only a recognition for what the African/Black Diaspora has achieved, but a reclamation of birthright ownership of our full citizenry and our right to self-determine.”

“100 Years of Black History Month” will be hosted at The CEC Hub, at 1219 State Street, between Victoria and Anapamu Streets. Event begins at 1pm. Santa Barbara Black Culture House is made possible by a grant from the Santa Barbara Office of Arts and Culture, a Towbes Fund for The Performing Arts grant, and partnerships with the Black Rock Coalition, TVSB, and The Santa Barbara Public Library.

For more information, email Darrell McNeill and Sally Foxen-McNeill at SBBlackCultureHouse@gmail.com and follow “Santa Barbara Black Culture House” on Facebook, and Instagram.