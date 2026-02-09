Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 9, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is launching “Own Your Impact”, a new community-wide campaign designed to inspire residents to take meaningful action to protect the place they call home.

Launching in February, the campaign invites residents to reflect on their connection to Santa Barbara and commit to simple, achievable actions that strengthen neighborhoods, have a positive environmental impact, and build long-term community resilience.

“No single action solves everything, but thousands of small actions add up meaningfully,” said Alelia Parenteau, City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department Director. “Own Your Impact is about turning individual choices into massive impact for our community.”

Continuing through December, Own Your Impact will feature a series of monthly themes focused on everyday sustainability topics such as waste reduction, energy use, transportation, and climate readiness. Each month, participants will receive educational information related to the monthly topic, which includes four “pacts” – simple actions residents can take at their own pace to help turn intention into impact.

The first monthly theme, “Protect What You Love,” encourages participants to spend time in their neighborhoods, reflect on what makes Santa Barbara special, and consider how individual actions can help protect shared spaces and resources. Participants can earn digital badges each month, with opportunities to win fun prizes throughout the year.

All community members are invited to participate, whether renters or homeowners, longtime locals or newcomers, and whether they choose one action or many. Community organizations, businesses, schools, and neighborhood groups are also encouraged to sign up to participate; or get involved by sharing campaign materials and hosting local conversations around sustainability and stewardship.

To participate, community members can sign up any time at Own Your Impact (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/OwnYourImpact).