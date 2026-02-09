Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – In recognition of Internet Safety Day on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is reminding families, teens, and caregivers that online exploitation can happen to anyone—and that help is always available.

As children and teens spend more time online through social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps, law enforcement continues to see an increase in cases involving sexually motivated sextortion, financially motivated sextortion (FMS), and sadistic online exploitation (SOE). These crimes often involve offenders posing as peers, coercing victims into sharing images, and then using threats, shame, or fear to demand money, additional images, or harmful actions.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging families to review the Exploitation Awareness Card, a resource designed for parents and teens that explains common online threats, outlines warning signs, and provides clear steps for how to respond if something feels wrong. The card emphasizes that no child is responsible for being deceived, including when images are manipulated or created using artificial intelligence, and that victims deserve protection—not blame.

“Kids need to hear this message clearly and often: if an interaction online becomes uncomfortable, threatening, or frightening, it is never too late to stop and reach out for help,” said Detective F. Arnoldi. “Backing out, blocking the offender, and telling a trusted adult can make a real difference. You are not in trouble for asking for help.”

Financially motivated sextortion has increased at alarming rates, with offenders frequently targeting teenagers and using fear-based pressure campaigns to demand money or gift cards. Experts believe many cases go unreported due to embarrassment or fear, underscoring the importance of open conversations at home and school.

The Exploitation Awareness Card encourages families to:

Talk openly and regularly about online activity

Review privacy settings and friends or follower lists

Teach children never to share private images or personal information

Establish an “exit plan” for unwanted online contact

Identify trusted adults children can turn to for help

Anyone who believes a child may be the victim of online exploitation is encouraged to report it to the NationalCenter for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. In emergencies, call or text 911.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to education, prevention, and victim-centered responses to technology-facilitated crimes against children. Internet Safety Day serves as an important reminder that awareness, communication, and early reporting can help protect young people both online and offline.