BAKERSFIELD, Calif. —Wildflowers are blooming this year in California as the Golden State received ample precipitation from early winter storms. The Bureau of Land Management asks visitors to enjoy them responsibly and advises wildflower enthusiasts to plan ahead, and consider seeking out areas that may have fewer visitors to make your trip more enjoyable. Please stay on trails and leave wildflowers for other visitors to experience.

“The wildflowers on Carrizo Plain National Monument are currently prevalent on the Temblor Mountains, with yellows and splashes of orange, with more sprouting every day,” said Monument Manager Johna Hurl. Wildflowers will continue to bloom but displays seem to be earlier this year due to the early rains and warm temperatures. Take notice of road conditions, recreate responsibly, and continue to check our website for updates on the bloom status.”

Most of the wildflower displays are on the Temblor Mountains, currently there is minimal display on the valley floor. Areas of the valley floor continue to be wet making roads impassable. For your safety and to enjoy your visit, please adhere to road signs and check road conditions prior to traveling to the Monument or other destinations.

For alternative wildflower viewing areas, the public can visit Merced River Recreation Management Area in Mariposa County; Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Lake County; and Fort Ord National Monument in Monterey County.

Know Before You Go: The Carrizo Plain National Monument offers visitors a rare opportunity to be alone with nature, but you need to be prepared as services such as water, food, fuel or vehicle charging are not available. Please ensure you have a fully charged vehicle or a full tank of fuel as there are no services within 70 miles of the Monument. Most monument roads are dirt and impassible in wet weather, with some wet for weeks after a rain. Vehicles must be street legal and stay on designated roads. Recreationists are encouraged to ensure their vehicle is in good working order, as roadside assistance is extremely limited and cell phone coverage is spotty.

Recreate Responsibly: Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that camping and parking are limited and are first-come, first-serve at BLM day-use areas. Parking lots are often full by 7 a.m. on weekends and parking in “no parking” areas, on private land or blocking the roadway is prohibited. The public is encouraged to have an alternate recreation area in mind if parking is full at their preferred location.

For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument, please visit or call the Goodwin Education and Visitors Center, open Thursday through Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm, or call the recorded line at 661-391-6193, or speak to a representative at 661-391-6000. For wildflower information, please follow BLM California on social media.

Learn some additional wildflower viewing safety tips at the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s website here.

The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land in the Nation, primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations