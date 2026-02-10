Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) is proud to announce its upcoming signature gala, the Amethyst Ball, to be held on:

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Location: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This year’s event carries the poignant theme, “Luminaria: Illuminating the Path Towards Hope and Recovery,” highlighting CADA’s commitment to guiding individuals and families out of the darkness of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

As CADA enters its 76th year of service, the Amethyst Ball serves as a vital fundraiser to support the organization’s comprehensive education, prevention, and treatment programs. As substance abuse and mental health challenges continue to impact Santa Barbara County, the evening will focus on advancing the care, services, and spaces that support healing and recovery, while expanding programs to serve more individuals. Support will enable CADA to pursue future opportunities for growth that increase access and capacity. By investing in this chapter, supporters will help address today’s challenges while building the foundation for tomorrow’s impact.

The Luminaria theme will illuminate the Hilton’s ballroom, creating a space that celebrates hope and the promise of a brighter future, offering an atmosphere as inspiring as the cause it supports. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a curated culinary experience featuring gourmet dining and fine wine pairings. The event’s program will highlight powerful, firsthand stories of recovery that underscore the vital importance of the organization’s mission. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in spirited live and silent auctions featuring exclusive items and luxury experiences.

The night concludes with a celebration of the community’s collective impact, featuring a headline performance by the American Vinyl All Star Band, proudly presented by Earl Minnis. This legendary powerhouse lineup features rock icons including Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers), Barry Goudreau (formerly of Boston), Mousey Thompson (The James Brown Experience), Tim Archibald (Peter Wolf and the Houseparty 5), and Leroy Romans (The Wailers), along with the possibility of additional special guests. This high-energy performance promises to bring guests to the dance floor for an unforgettable finale to an evening dedicated to hope and healing!

“Recovery does not happen in isolation, it is nurtured by a community willing to listen, support, and hold the light for those seeking a new way forward,” said Dr. Bob Fuladi, President and Executive Director of CADA. “The funds raised at the Amethyst Ball help ensure that when someone reaches out, they are met with care, compassion, and the support needed to restore hope and begin the journey to recovery.”

Tickets and Sponsorships

CADA invites community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters to join this transformative evening. A variety of sponsorship tiers are available, offering prominent recognition and the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of local youth and families.

To Sponsor or Purchase Tickets: Please visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/amethystball

For Inquiries: Contact Luna Shalabi at 805-722-1306 or email lshalabi@cadasb.org.

About CADA

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has been the premier provider of programs and services in Santa Barbara County focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions. CADA serves individuals of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring that the path to recovery is accessible to all.