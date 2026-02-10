Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Health Department advises residents who are not already immune to Measles get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease. The best protection against measles infection is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. As of February 9, 2026, California has reported a total of 17 statewide cases. This includes an outbreak of eight related cases in Shasta County, the state’s first measles outbreak since 2020. There are currently no reported cases of measles in Santa Barbara County. County Health is closely monitoring surveillance data and collaborating with local health care providers to ensure the community remains informed and protected.

“Measles is one of the most contagious and dangerous diseases, capable of causing severe pneumonia, brain complications, and even death.” Henning Ansorg, MD, County Health Officer. “The MMR vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and incredibly effective—just one dose provides 93% protection against measles. We can prevent measles with vaccination.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Unvaccinated individuals, particularly young children and pregnant people, face the highest risk of severe illness and even death. Roughly 90% of those unvaccinated and exposed to measles will contract the disease. Symptoms include a fever that lasts a couple of days followed by a cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and rash. Those infected can spread measles about four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards.

Here are some things you can do to prevent measles:

• Check vaccination status. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, your immunity to measles, or have never received the MMR vaccine, talk to your health care provider. You may be able to find your or your child’s vaccine records through California’s Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) site.

• Before traveling internationally, everyone 12 months and older should receive two MMR doses, and babies 6 to 11 months are recommended to get one dose of MMR vaccine. Families with children traveling to regions in the United States with ongoing outbreaks should consult with a health care provider about following immunization recommendations for international travel.

• Schedule a vaccine appointment by contacting your local pharmacy or health care provider. MMR vaccines are covered for most people through health insurance plans, including Medi-Cal.

For more information, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/1637/Immunization.