Daniel Arthur Reicker 1942–2025

Daniel Arthur Reicker passed away peacefully on December 13, 2025, in Santa Barbara at the age of 83. Often a “larger-than-life” presence, Dan personified the phrase “still waters run deep.” Hiding beneath his calm, tough exterior lived a wise, kind-spirited man with complex emotions, fiercely loyal and a steadfast advocate for the people and causes he loved. Dan carried the quiet confidence of someone who did not need to posture. He listened first, then spoke with authority, conviction, and expertise. Those who knew Dan well cherished his wry, sometimes sardonic sense of humor, intellectual curiosity, honesty, and his profound sense of integrity and justice. Magnanimity characterized the man whose tender heart and quiet generosity enriched many lives, whether through a helping hand, a much-needed opportunity, or free legal counsel.

“Dan was a great friend and mentor and had an incredible influence on my career,” said Ben Tucker of UBS. “When things got bad, he took a chance on me. His unwavering support helped me navigate times of crisis. His mentorship was invaluable. His guidance and friendship have profoundly impacted my professional journey, inspiring me to make a similar impact for others as he has done for me. He truly set an example of what it means to be a supportive and inspiring mentor and will be missed dearly.”

Born on January 27, 1942, in New Orleans, Dan grew up in the Bay Area. He graduated from Serra High School in San Mateo, earning his undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco in 1964. Dan began his service in the U.S. Army in 1965, stationed in Augsburg, Germany, where he met the love of his life, Romy, whom he married on September 2,1967, beginning a partnership that spanned six decades.

Dan rose to the rank of Captain while in the Army, receiving a special commendation medal recognizing exceptional performance as his unit’s leader. After his discharge in 1968, Dan returned home with his new bride to pursue his legal education. In 1971, he earned his JD from Hastings College of the Law at UC San Francisco. Throughout his distinguished career he was Issue Editor of the Hastings Law Journal, where he published scholarly work in 1972. He was a member of the Order of the Coif and the Thurston Society. Dan began his career with Schramm & Raddue in Santa Barbara in 1971. He was admitted to the California Bar in 1972 and the District of Columbia Bar in 1973 when he opened the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. In 1996, he co-founded Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, which is recognized as one of California’s top law firms.

Dan Reicker on his 75th birthday | Credit: Rick Reicker

Mike Pfau recounted: “Dan was a strong, hardworking pillar of support during his partnership with the firm. He was known by clients for his keen business acumen and detailed knowledge of real estate and business law in which he practiced, and he did so with commitment to the ethical practice of the law at the highest level.”

Dan brought to his work the same integrity, thoughtfulness, and dedication that defined the rest of his life. He believed deeply in quality, doing things well and doing them right. He took pride not just in success, but in producing work he would be proud to associate his name with.

His friend Victor Wild recalled: “Dan once listened to my half-hour tirade, laying out a strong case. He then spent half an hour rebutting my case, point by point. A fireworks display of an admirable mind. He then phoned a large law firm on my behalf, stated his name and firm, and said ‘My client has no part in your action,’ and that was the end of it. He was my friend for 60 years, a great companion, and so much fun to be with. The preceding is not a summary of his character but rather fond remembrances of a long and irreplaceable friendship.”

Alongside the law, music was one of Dan’s defining passions. A devotee of Opera Santa Barbara, Dan was one of the first to lend his support when the company started, serving on the Board of Directors as well as in-house legal counsel, and on its finance and executive committees for 25 years. Dan’s generous support helped ensure the lasting presence of Opera Santa Barbara’s musical gift in our arts community. Dan also enjoyed concerts by CAMA and the Santa Barbara Symphony, attending them often.