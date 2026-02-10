On Wed, 2/11/26, Clergy and Community Leaders Join a National Day of Action to Say to Minneapolis-Based Target Corporation: Expect More, Do Better, ICE OUT

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Vigils and Delegations at select So Cal Target stores

WHO: Leaders from Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action, Clergy

and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), Sacred Resistance, SEIU 721, and others.

WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

ANCHOR ACTION: 11:00 AM at Hollywood Target – 7021 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

ADDITIONAL ACTION: 10:00 AM at South LA Target – 3131 S Hoover St #1910, Los Angeles, CA 90089

ADDITIONAL ACTION: 5:00 PM at Target in Goleta – 6865 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

(Meet at SIDE entrance, the one facing Storke Rd.)

WHY: Los Angeles, CA – As ICE agents continue to descend on schools and churches, abduct children, raid residences without warrants, and separate families without due process across the country, the call for Target to show corporate leadership is expanding.

Faith, Community, and Labor leaders are escalating their call on the company to take corporate leadership in recognizing the humanity of its employees and its customers and demanding an end to state-sanctioned violence that terrorizes neighborhoods across the country.

Through nonviolent direct actions, they will provide public witness and testimony through prayer and song. And they will deliver a letter to Target management demanding just action from this corporation that has long profited from communities of color, yet continues to have no response to the blatant injustice at their doorsteps.

Demands include the following:

Fully restore and recommit to DEI principles, beginning with a fulfillment of Target’s $2 billion pledge to the Black small business community;

Publicly call for an immediate end to the ICE “surge” into Minnesota and for a cessation of all ICE operations across the country;

Affirm Target stores as 4th amendment workplaces, publicly posting signage denying entrance to immigration agents without signed judicial warrants and training staff on how to respond if immigration agents enter illegally.

Publicly call for Congress to stop funding ICE.

Demand any federal officer who kills a civilian be held legally accountable.

ABOUT CLUE: Founded in 1996, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE Justice) brings together clergy and lay leaders of all faiths with the marginalized, the unheard, and the least protected—low-wage workers and immigrants—in strategic campaigns for dignity, justice, and a more sacred and just society.