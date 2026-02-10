Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA– February 10, 2026 – This February, in observance of American Heart Month, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) wants to remind the community to practice heart-healthy habits and stay up to date on screenings. With Valentine’s Day this Saturday, it is the perfect time to think about ours and the hearts of those we care about. SBNC encourages neighbors to show their love by scheduling a heart health check-up for themselves or helping a loved one book their own.

No community is immune to the impact of heart disease, but proactive monitoring provides families with tools for long-term wellness. SBNC serves as a primary resource for local health, offering comprehensive services including blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol testing, and diabetes screenings. By knowing your numbers, patients can take proactive steps toward lasting cardiovascular health.

“A healthy heart starts with knowing where you stand,” said Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of SBNC. “Routine screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol are the most effective tools we have to prevent serious complications. We want to make it as easy as possible for our neighbors to get what they need to keep their hearts strong for years to come.”

By providing integrated services that address heart health alongside other clinical needs, SBNC works to ensure all Santa Barbara residents receive the high-quality, preventative care they deserve, regardless of their financial situation.

As a vital health resource in the Santa Barbara community, SBNC attends to more than 20,000 patients annually across four medical clinics, two dental clinics, a bridge clinic focusing on substance use disorders, and with enhanced care management services. This mission ensures that financial barriers never stand in the way of life-saving heart screenings or the development of healthy heart habits.

