Today, we see violent protests happening throughout Iran. The Iranian people have had enough. They want freedom. As a result, thousands of everyday Iranian citizens are risking their lives and protesting. All for freedom.

Sadly, the world’s response is a disgrace. Why are most people silent? Why are there no protests in the West supporting the Iranian people? Why is the UN not calling an emergency session? Why is there no global outrage?

The Iranian people deserve to be free. Shame on everyone who does not support them.